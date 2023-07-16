SPORT

Transfer: Man United willing to pay €60m for Hernandez; Man Utd hold talks over move for Pavard

Man United willing to pay €60m for Theo Hernandez

Manchester United have identified AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez as a top target in the ongoing transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net. The Red Devils are looking to bolster the left-back position. To that end, the Old Trafford side have set their sights on getting a hold of the France international’s signature this summer. As things stand, United are obsessed about signing the 25-year-old. The Manchester-based club are willing to pay €60 million to convince the Rossoneri to part ways with him.

Man Utd hold talks over move for Pavard

Manchester United have reportedly held talks over a move for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard. The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag have been busy so far this summer, bringing in Mason Mount from Chelsea as their first high-profile signing of the window. A move for a new goalkeeper is currently being worked on after David de Gea’s exit, with Inter Milan’s Andre Onana expected to be the man to come in. Ten Hag also appears to be on the search for a new striker, with a proposal already made to Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund.

Fabinho close to move

Fabinho is close to joining Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad. The Brazil international, 29, was left out of Liverpool’s squad for a training camp in Germany. It’s believed Al-Ittihad are willing to pay £40m for Fabinho.

