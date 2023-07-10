Transfer: Man United willing to pay £43m for Axel Disasi; Chelsea hold talks to sign Rayan Cherki

Man United willing to pay £43m for Axel Disasi

Manchester United have held discussions with Axel Disasi’s representatives and the Monaco star ‘would be really excited’ to seal a switch to Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT. According to French media outlet L’Equipe, Manchester United have not been deterred from pursuing Disasi despite Monaco demanding a fee of £43million. The report suggests the Red Devils are willing to pay the entirety of the central defender’s price tag, while they have been handed a boost due to his desire to head to Old Trafford.

Chelsea ‘hold talks’ with wonderkid to replace Mason Mount

Chelsea have reportedly held talks over signing Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki this summer as a potential Mason Mount replacement. The Blues have been focusing onoutgoings so far this summer, with Mount joined by the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek among others in leaving Stamford Bridge – but now Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to strengthen his squad.

Everton make Man Utd transfer enquiry

Everton have made an enquiry about signing Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton. United manager Erik ten Hag has already blocked a move from newly-promoted Luton Town to try and sign England international Heaton. But Everton are now also trying to lure Heaton away in another twist in the goalkeeping crisis at Old Trafford.

