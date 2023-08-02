Transfer: Man United want to sign Leon Goretzka, Arsenal agree contract in principle with David Raya

Man United want to sign Leon Goretzka

Manchester United have already signed a creative midfielder in the form of Mason Mount this summer, still, they want to further improve things in the center of the park. As per today’s version of Abendzeitung, Man Utd want to sign Bayern Munich midfielder, Leon Goretzka. Man Utd have been linked with the Kaiser for some time. Last month, Sky Sports reported that even after luring Mount, they are interested in signing Goretzka, who could be lured for a fee of around £34m-£43m (40-50 million euros).

Arsenal agree contract in principle with David Raya

Arsenal have agreed a contract in principle with David Raya, reports Nizaar Kinsella. The Spain goalkeeper is keen to move to the Emirates Stadium this summer after agreeing a long-term deal and has told Brentford of his desire to complete the transfer. Arsenal are ready to begin club-to-club talks after Tottenham and Bayern Munich both walked away from potential deals over Brentford’s £40million asking price. It remains unclear what a move for Raya would mean for current Gunners No1 Aaron Ramsdale.

Ed Turns: Leyton Orient re-sign Brighton centre-back on loan

League One newcomers Leyton Orient have re-signed Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Ed Turns on a season-long loan deal. The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the O’s, scoring two goals in 16 outings as the club won the League Two title. The Wales Under-21 international is Orient’s eighth summer signing.

Confaamnews (

)