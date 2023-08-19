Transfer: Man United want to sell three players; Juve demand £50m plus Lukaku for Vlahovic

Man Utd want to sell three

Manchester United’s next three planned sales have emerged as Erik ten Hag looks to make space. According to 90min, United want to sell Donny van de Beek permanently. Eric Bailly also isn’t in Ten Hag’s plans amid reports that Fulham are in talks over his signing. And 90min add that United are holding out for a lucrative offer for Anthony Martial, with discussions thought to have been held over an exit.

SOURCE: 90min

Juve demand £50m plus Lukaku for Vlahovic

According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Juve are now demanding £50million in cash as part of the package that would see Vlahovic move to Stamford Bridge after just 18 months in Turin – with Lukaku heading to Italy. Juve are currently looking to raise a significant amount of cash after being slapped with a £17.1million fine for breaching Financial Fair Play rules. The Italian giants have also been dumped out of next season’s UEFA Conference League meaning there will be no European football on offer in Turin next season.

SOURCE: Tuttosport

Lens win race to sign Chelsea and West Ham target

Lens have won the race to sign Chelsea and West Ham target Elye Wahi. According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Lens will sign the Montpellier striker in deal worth up to £29.9m. Chelsea and West Ham have both considered moves for Wahi this summer.

SOURCE: Foot Mercato

