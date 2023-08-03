Transfer: Man United want £25m to sell Van de Beek; McClelland completes move to join St Johnstone

Man United want £25m to sell Van de Beek

Manchester United want £25m for Real Sociedad target Donny van de Beek, according to The Mail. It would represent a loss for the Red Devils, though Van de Beek has found things tough since joining from Ajax in 2020. Manager Erik ten Hag is looking to raise funds to add to his squad, with Sofyan Amrabat a big midfield target.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

Sam McClelland: St Johnstone sign centre-back after Chelsea exit

St Johnstone have signed Northern Irish centre-back Sam McClelland after the 21-year-old’s release by Chelsea. McClelland, who has agreed a two-year contract, played 30 times on loan at Barrow last season as they finished ninth in League Two. He joined Chelsea’s youth system in 2018 and earned his one and only Northern Ireland cap in a friendly against Ukraine in 2021.

SOURCE: BBC

Aden Flint: Mansfield Town sign ex-Stoke City defender on one-year deal

Mansfield have signed defender Aden Flint on a one-year deal, following his departure from Championship side Stoke City earlier this summer. Flint, 34, returns to his native East Midlands with the Stags, who finished eighth in League Two last season. He ended the 2022-23 season on-loan at Sheffield Wednesday and helped them win promotion to the second tier.

SOURCE: BBC

RSport (

)