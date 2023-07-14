SPORT

Transfer: Man United told to pay €140m for Joao Felix; Chelsea ready to launch a bid for Neymar

Man United told to pay €140m for Joao Felix

Manchester United are continuing to rebuild their squad this summer in their pursuit to regain their dominance and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target. According to Spanish newspaper ABC ( Sport Witness), the Red Devils are one of the clubs interested in signing Atletico Madrid star Joao Flix. As per the report, Erik ten Hag’s side join Newcastle United and Aston Villa in their interest of the talented forward and after a taste of Premier League football with Chelsea, Felix is keen for his agent, Jorge Mendes, to action a move back to England ahead of next season. According to reports coming out of Spain, the LaLiga giants are demanding an eye-watering fee of €140m (£120m) to part ways with their player this summer.

SOURCE: Sport Witness

Chelsea ready to launch a bid for Neymar

Chelsea are closely monitoring Neymar as a potential target for the summer, according to reports in Le Parisian. The London based club is ready to launch a bid for the Brazilian if the winger indicates he wants to leave. PSG however remain undecided on the matter right now.

Birmingham agree deal for Wolves defender Sanderson

Birmingham City have been busy this morning. It’s all go at St Andrew’s following news about yesterday’s takeover. is breaking that they have agreed a £2m deal with Wolves for defender Dion Sanderson. Has been on loan twice to the Championship club in the past couple of seasons and manager John Eustace is a big fan of the centre-half.

SportClub (
)

