Transfer: Man United told to pay £86.5m for Hojlund; Chelsea turns down chance to sign Palhinha

£86.5m demand

Atalanta are set to demand up to £86.5m for striker Rasmus Hojlund. The club’s manager Gian Piero Gasperini hopes the Serie A side hold out for a mega fee for the United target. He told Sky Italy: “I don’t know whether he’ll stay or leave — but I hope the club will value Hojlund around €80, 90 or 100million (£86.5m) fee. “Rasmus is one of the best — if not the best — emerging talent in Europe as a striker.”

Palhinha rejected by Chelsea

Chelsea have turned down the chance to hijack West Ham’s move for Joao Palhinha this summer, according to talkSPORT. The Fulham midfielder shone at Craven Cottage last season and he has been linked with numerous top sides as a result, including Liverpool and Manchester United. West Ham have also tabled an offer for the Portugal international, however, Chelsea are said to have been offered the chance to sign the 28-year-old. The Blues declined though, feeling that his age does not fit into their recruitment plan at this point in time.

Schmadtke drops hint

Jorg Schmadtke could stay at Liverpool beyond this summer. The 59-year-old was appointed as the club’s sporting director in May after signing a one-year contract, but that deal includes a break clause which can be activated at the end of this transfer window. Schmadtke, who left a similar position at Wolfsburg in January, was initially expected to leave Liverpool in September. Yet the German has now admitted he could stay for longer. “We’re waiting until the end of August,” he told Sky Sports.

