Transfer: Man United told to pay £86.5m for Hojlund; Arsenal to battle Tottenham for Douglas Luiz

£86.5m demand

Atalanta are set to demand up to £86.5m for striker Rasmus Hojlund. The club’s manager Gian Piero Gasperini hopes the Serie A side hold out for a mega fee for the United target. He told Sky Italy: “I don’t know whether he’ll stay or leave — but I hope the club will value Hojlund around €80, 90 or 100million (£86.5m) fee. “Rasmus is one of the best — if not the best — emerging talent in Europe as a striker.”

Arsenal to battle Tottenham in midfielder race

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly set to battle it out for Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz this summer. The Gunners saw bids for the Brazilian rejected last summer, and The Sun report that they are set to reignite their interest in the midfielder imminently. Spurs are also keen on the 25-year-old and are prepared to bid for Luiz if they sell Pierre-Emile Hobjerg, who is attracting interest from around Europe. Tottenham have also identified Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher as an alternative target, but he is unlikely to be sold until negotiations with Brighton for Moises Caicedo conclude.

Klopp discusses future

Jurgen Klopp claims it would be a “great honour” to become the Germany manager – but wants to respect his contract with Liverpool. Current boss Hansi Flick is in danger of losing his job after winning just half of his 24 games in charge. Germany were knocked out of last year’s World Cup in Qatar during the group stage and suffered a round-of-16 exit to England at Euro 2020.

