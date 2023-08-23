Transfer: Man United told to pay £85m for Silva; Chelsea could hijack move for Mohammed Kudus

Man United told to pay £85m for Silva

Benfica are demanding an eye-watering £85 million to sell Antonio Silva this month amid reports that Premier League giants Manchester United are big fans of the talented centre-half. Unless the Saudi Arabian interest in Raphael Varane becomes too much to ignore, or if Harry Maguire suddenly changes his mind about a potential switch to West Ham, the feeling is that Manchester United’s pursuit of a new centre-half can wait. Well, until the summer of 2024 at least. According to 90Min, United scouts are keeping a very close eye on Benfica’s Antonio Silva. They are not just fans of the elegant 19-year- old, they love the kid. Understandably so, too. Silva is a huge talent; one of the most exciting defensive talents anywhere in Europe, and one as comfortable starting attacks as he is stopping them.

SOURCE: 90min

Chelsea could hijack move for Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has been linked with a raft of top Premier League clubs this summer but West Ham had recently seemingly taken the lead in the race to sign the forward. Still, you simply cannot rule Chelsea out of pretty much anything this summer. According to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, the Blues could yet hijack a move for the Ghana forward.

SOURCE: CBS Sports

Chelsea rule out move for Forest’s Johnson

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Chelsea have walked away from the table for the signing of Brennan Johnson, and they are ‘looking at different options’. Despite the fact the Blues have spoken to Forest about a deal for Johnson, transfer insider Romano has revealed they have walked away. He states that while Chelsea ‘appreciate’ the forward, they have not submitted a bid, and are ‘not negotiating as of today’. However, they do have a route to a potential transfer. Indeed, Romano adds that the London club are ‘looking at different options in that position as things stand’.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

