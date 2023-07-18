Transfer: Man United told to pay £60m for Hojlund; Chelsea set to make move for Rayan Cherki

Man Utd told to pay £60m for Hojlund

Atalanta are holding out for £60m for Rasmus Hojlund, according to Calciomercato. United had apparently mooted a figure of around £35m, but the Italian club wants almost double. Hojlund arrived at Atalanta for just under £15m last summer and are poised to receive a sizeable profit. United are not the sole runners in this race with Juventus, Inter and Napoli are tracking the situation, the report claims.

Chelsea set to make a move for Lyon’s Rayan Cherki

According to ESPN, Chelsea are reported readying an opening bid for Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki as they eye a replacement for Christian Pulisic. Pulisic is set to join AC Milan, with the USMNT midfielder currently undergoing the second-part of his medical with the Serie A giants. And the Blues are already moving to replace Pulisic, with Cherki one of the top targets. Currently under a contract at Lyon until June 2025, the France U21 international is keen to join Chelsea, and is valued at around €40m by the Ligue 1 outfit. Montpellier goal-machine Elye Wahi is also on the London club’s shortlist.

Bournemouth agree £14m deal

Bournemouth have agreed a deal with AZ Alkmaar to sign left-back Milos Kerkez for around £14m, according to Sky Sports. The Cherries are set to commit to another £1.5m in add-ons for the 19-year-old, who will arrive in the UK for a medical on Wednesday.

