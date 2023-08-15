Transfer: Man United told to pay £34.5m for Benjamin Pavard; Raya completes move to join Arsenal

Man Utd told to pay £34.5m for Pavard

According to a report by 90min, Bayern Munich have ‘told’ United that they will demand a fee of £34.5million to sell defender Benjamin Pavard this summer. The Frenchman, who can operate as both a right-back and a centre-back, is being strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford ahead of the window closing in just over a fortnight’s time.

SOURCE: 90min

Raya joins Arsenal

The signing of David Raya has been announced by Arsenal but he has initially arrived on loan after signing a new two-year deal at Brentford with an option to make the deal permanent next summer. The Spain international will be expected to battle with Aaron Ramsdale for the right to become Mikel Arteta’s first choice.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Inter Milan consider Anthony Martial swoop – reports

Inter Milan are considering a move for Anthony Martial before the deadline passes. Martial was unable to feature in pre-season during to ongoing fitness concerns. United have snapped-up Rasmus Hojlund to, seemingly, lead the line for them this campaign. But there are still question marks over what part Martial will play. Developing reports from Caught Offside state Inter are keen on the Frenchman after they missed out on Arsenal frontman Folarin Balogun this summer. No possible fee has been mentioned in the article.

SOURCE: Caught Offside

RSport (

)