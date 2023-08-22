Transfer: Man United told to pay £22m for Gravenberch, Johnson could snub Chelsea for Tottenham

Man United told to pay £22m for Gravenberch

Bayern Munich want £22million if they’re to sell out-of-favour midfielder Ryan Gravenberch to Manchester United or Liverpool. Mirror Football understands that the two Premier League giants are locked in a battle over the 21-year-old Dutchman, whose Bayern career is yet to take flight following his move from Ajax last summer, making only three Bundesliga starts since. Erik ten Hag brought Gravenberch into the first team in Amsterdam and wants to reunite with him at Old Trafford, just as he’s done with ex-Ajax trio Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Andre Onana. Liverpool, meanwhile, are desperate for midfield reinforcements and could hope to convince Bayern with a loan offer.

Johnson could snub Chelsea for Tottenham

Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson could snub Chelsea in favour of joining Tottenham Hotspur in search of more game time. Mauricio Pochettino is currently looking for an attacking option despite signing Nicolas Jackson earlier this summer. The Chelsea manager has his eyes on Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson and the club is reportedly ready to offer Andrey Santos plus cash to secure the Welsh international’s signature, according to the Daily Mail.

Al-Ahli submit De Paul bid

Al-Ahli have submitted a bid to sign midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Saudi Pro League side have offered Atletico Madrid arund £27m for the midfielder.

