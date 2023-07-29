Transfer: Man United ‘table new £53m bid for Hojlund’; Arsenal not in the race to sign Lavia

United ‘table new £53m bid for Hojlund’

United have reportedly submitted a new £53m bid with £4.2m add-ons for Rasmus Hojlund. Sport Italia also claims that Atalanta are looking for around £60m for their striker – the maximum United have said they will pay for the Dane. It’s thought the offer of delayed add-ons could convince the Serie A club to let Hojlund depart for less than their asking price.

SOURCE: Sport Italia

Arsenal not in the race to sign Lavia

Arsenal are not in the race to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo La, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Writing on Twitter, Romano said: “Arsenal are not active in Romeo La race now as Thomas Partey has good chances to stay. “#AFC Saudi clubs approached Gunners days ago, Juventus called in June but never close to €40/45m package requested by Arsenal. Huge bid or Thomas stays. Arteta, happy with him.”

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Wesley departs Villa

Wesley has completed a permanent transfer to Stoke City. Everyone at Aston Villa would like to thank Wesley for his service to the club and wish him all the best in his future career.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

