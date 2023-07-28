Transfer: Man United table €35m bid to sign Amrabat; Chelsea’s $113m bid for Caicedo rejected

Manchester United table €35million bid to sign Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United are ramping up their transfer activity and have now tabled a €35 million bid for midfield target Sofyan Amrabat. According to Sport Italia, Manchester United have submitted a €35 million bid for Sofyan Amrabat. The 26-year-old emerged as a prime midfield target for Erik ten Hag in the last weeks, and the Red Devils have opened the doors to negotiate a move.

SOURCE: Sport Italia

Chelsea’s $113m bid for Caicedo rejected

Brighton have turned down another bid from Chelsea for midfielder Moises Caicedo. The offer, said to be arround £80m ($113m), was rejected out of hand by the Seagulls, who want closer to £100m for the Ecuadorian.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Bournemouth close in on Inter Milan goalkeeper Andrei Radu as the Cherries look to provide Neto with competition

Bournemouth are closing on agreement with Inter Milan for goalkeeper Andrei Radu after he underwent a medical on Wednesday. The 26-year-old first joined the Nerazzurri as a youth player in 2013, but has struggled to assert himself in the side amid a string of loan spells at Serie A clubs including Genoa, Parma, and Cremonese. Most recently, Radu served a six-month loan spell at Auxerre as the Ligue 1’s side first-choice keeper, but he was unable to keep the imperiled club from dropping out of the top flight at the end of the season.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

