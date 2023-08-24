Transfer: Man United submit offer for Vlachodimos; Chelsea could make late move for Chiesa

Manchester United submit offer for Odysseas Vlachodimos

Manchester United are stepping up their attempts to land a new goalkeeper. According to Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils have extended an official offer to Vlachodimos, with a potential contract running until 2028. The report indicates that while there’s a verbal agreement in principle, the deal is yet to be finalized. The price valuation for the Benfica shot-stopper is believed to be around €15 million.

SOURCE: Florian Plettenberg

Chelsea could make late move for Federico Chiesa

Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa could emerge as a target for Chelsea late into this summer transfer window. That is according to well-respected journalist Simon Phillips. Phillips has reported on his Substack this week that Federico Chiesa, 25, has been mentioned to him as “a potential option” for Chelsea. He adds that the Blues previously shared interest in the Italy international back when Thomas Tuchel was still in the manager’s dugout at Stamford Bridge.

SOURCE: Simon Phillips

Maduka Okoye joins Udinese

Watford FC confirms the permanent departure of goalkeeper Maduka Okoye to Italian Serie A side Udinese. The 23-year-old initially signed for the Hornets in January 2022 before joining up with the squad ahead of the 2022/23 season. A senior Nigeria international, Okoye featured twice for Watford last season, starting a match apiece in the Carabao Cup and Emirates FA Cup.

SOURCE: BBC

