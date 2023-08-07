Transfer: Man United submit €50m offer for Christensen; Chelsea prepare third Transfer: Man United submit €50m offer for Christensen; Chelsea prepare third bid for Caicedo

Man United submit €50m offer for Christensen

Premier League side Man Utd have made an offer to sign Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen, according to reports in Spain. Spanish publication Nacional claims that the Red Devils have made an ‘offer’ worth €50m (£43m) for Christensen with €30m fixed and €15m in variables. Barcelona had previously considered the 27-year-old ‘non-transferable’ but now they are open to selling for €50m – but the proposal from Man Utd doesn’t meet their demands as the Catalan giants want the whole fee to be fixed.

SOURCE: Nacional

Chelsea prepare third Caicedo bid

Chelsea are readying a third offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to The Times. Caicedo was left out of the Seagulls’ squad for a friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, with the club claiming it was due to a hamstring strain. However, it is likely due to the ongoing interest from Chelsea. The Blues have seen a £80million bid rejected last week and will return with a new offer. Brighton are using Declan Rice’s £105m move to Arsenal as a yard stick and want £100m for the Ecuador international.

SOURCE: The Times

Forest to miss out on Ibanez

Roger Ibanez appears to have chosen a Saudi move over Nottingham Forest. The Roma defender was linked with a £20+ switch to the City Ground, but a farewell message from Giallorossi boss Jose Mourinho tells a different story. “Be happy “garoto”.I know you will miss me,” Mourinho wrote on social media, telling the Brazilian to “enjoy Saudi Arabia”.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

