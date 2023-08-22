Transfer: Man United set to step up efforts for Amrabat, Chelsea agree £14m deal to sign Petrovic

Man United set to step up efforts for Amrabat

Manchester United are set to step up their interest in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and table a bid. Italian outlet La Nazione have claimed that the Serie A side want as much as £25million for their star man, who has just a year left on his contract. United had been waiting to get a better picture of their finances following outgoings, but not as much money has been brought in as perhaps expected. Though the Red Devils are said to be making an offer to Fiorentina within 48 hours in order to bring Amrabat to Old Trafford.

Chelsea agree £14m deal to sign Petrovic

Chelsea have struck an agreement for their eighth signing of a busy summer. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are set to pay £14million for Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. A verbal agreement is in place with New England Revolution, and Mauricio Pochettino is set to welcome the 23-year-old as competition for Robert Sanchez between the sticks. Petrovic is due to undergo his Chelsea medical on Wednesday.

Greenwood had Championship interest

Mason Greenwood’s reported stance on a next club is that he would prefer to remain in England, despite interest from abroad. The Daily Mail have claimed that at least two Championship sides had indicated that they would be prepared to move for the forward following Manchester United’s decision not to include him in their plans moving forward. Those clubs held preliminary talks but decided against a move for Greenwood, who may be forced to move to either Saudi Arabia, Turkey or Italy instead.

