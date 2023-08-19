Transfer: Man United set to axe Mason Greenwood; Arsenal and Tottenham battle for Ansu Fati

Man United set to axe Mason Greenwood

The Sun are now reporting that Manchester United are set to axe Mason Greenwood from their squad. It means that if true, the player could be available on the market in the final weeks of the transfer window. The forward has not played for United since January 2022 in a 1-0 win over West Ham. Clubs from Turkey and Italy have shown interest.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Arsenal and Tottenham battle for Fati

Arsenal have approached Barcelona over a deal for Ansu Fati. The young Spaniard has fallen out of favour under Xavi and now agent Jorge Mendes is looking at options elsewhere, and the Gunners’ interest has been piqued accordin to reports in Spain. Tottenham are also keen, as they look to replace the goal void created by Harry Kane’s departure.

SOURCE: Evening Standard

Qataris target Coutinho

Fabrizio Romano reports that Philippe Coutinho could leave Aston Villa for Qatar. The transfer expert has revealed that the Brazilian is attracting strong interest from the Middle East. He said: “Qatari clubs will insist to sign Philippe Coutinho from Aston Villa in the final days of the window. “Approaches also from Saudi but Qatari side pushing. Coutinho has chances to leave in case of good proposal.”

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

RSport (

)