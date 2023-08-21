Transfer: Man United release Mason Greenwood; Ivan Toney open to joining Man United and Arsenal

Greenwood released

Mason Greenwood has been released by Manchester United. In a statement the club said: “Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. “That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for. All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. “It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Ivan Toney open to joining Man United and Arsenal

Ivan Toney has hinted that Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are teams which he’d be interested in joining once he returns from his eight-month betting ban. Toney, 27, is suspended from playing football until January of next year after admitting to 232 breaches of the FA’s gambling rules. The striker remains under contract with current club Brentford, although there’s been continued speculation that the Bees could face a fight to keep him in 2024.

Cullen deal

One player who will not be going anywhere is Burnley midfielder Josh Cullen. The Ireland international has today signed a new three-year deal having been a star performer in their promotion campaign last year. Cullen, 27, said: “I’m really happy to extend my time here, especially off the back of last year which was a really successful year for the Club. I can’t wait to continue my career with Burnley.”

