Transfer: Man United reject £20m bid for Maguire; Man United continuing talks for Amrabat

United reject Maguire bid

Manchester United have reportedly rejected a £20million bid for Harry Maguire from West Ham. According to The Athletic, the Hammers have seen an opening offer knocked back for the England international, though it is unclear whether they will table a second bid. David Moyes is desperate to acquire the services of the central defender but it is ‘unclear’ if Maguire would even be keen to make the move to West Ham given his desire to fight for his place at United.

SOURCE: The Athletic

United ‘continuing talks for Amrabat

United are continuing to hold talks with Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat, according to 90min. It’s understood Ten Hag would like to strengthen his midfield options this summer and that Amrabat, who impressed for Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar, is a target. Amrabat also helped Fiorentina reach the final of last season’s Europa Conference League and the report claims key figures at Old Trafford remain in talks to sign him.

SOURCE: 90min

Fulham ‘optimistic’ with Hudson-Odoi

Fulham are optimistic to get a deal over the line to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to Fabrizio Romano. Personal terms are close to being agreed for Hudson-Odoi, who could be available for as little as £8m this summer.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

ASport (

)