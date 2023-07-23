Transfer: Man United prepared to pay €165m for Mbappe; Arsenal want £35m for Folarin Balogun

Man United prepared to pay €165m for Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe’s public tussle over his future has attracted the attention of Man Utd, who are reportedly prepared to make a lucrative offer for the French star’s services. With Mbappe officially up for sale, it’s being claimed by Fichajes that the Red Devils are the first club on the scene with a proposal despite being aware of the challenges of pursuing such a sought-after player. They say United have presented a ‘juicy financial proposal’ to lure Mbappe to move to Old Trafford. In their bid to make the switch happen, the English outfit are prepared to cough up close to 120 million euros (£104m) in fixed payments and 45 million euros (£40m) in add-ons.

Arsenal want £35m for Balogun

Arsenal’s asking price for Folarin Balogun has reportedly dropped. Inter Milan are keen on signing the striker, who has featured for the Gunners in pre-season. Corriere dello Sport claims that Arsenal were initially demanding around £43m for Balogun. However, the valuation is now said to have dropped to around £35m. Balogun is now the top striker target for Inter after leapfrogging Alvaro Morata on their wishlist.

Hudson-Odoi pushes for move

Callum Hudson-Odoi is keen to leave Chelsea as soon as possible having been stuck training with the Under-21s for the last three weeks, writes Nizaar Kinsella. The 22-year-old has agreed personal terms with Fulham and has given them the green light to complete a move this summer. Chelsea have, however, been trying to drive up the price and invited Lazio into the race to provide competition in the race. Maurizio Sarri is pushing Lazio’s interest after giving Hudson-Odoi his debut at Chelsea. Lazio are yet to contact Hudson-Odoi directly as they weigh up a potential loan move that would include an obligation to buy.

