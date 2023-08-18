Transfer: Man United plan for Greenwood return revealed; Arsenal open talks to sign Ansu Fati

Man United plan for Mason Greenwood return revealed

Manchester United had reportedly made a number of preparations for Mason Greenwood’s planned return, with Erik ten Hag set to be trained on how to respond to questions about the forward. The Athletic report that the Red Devils are looking to reintegrate their academy product back into the squad soon, with a plan drawn up on how to reintegrate the No 11. Among the step-by-step guide, a list of football pundits, journalists and politicians were drawn up to grasp whether they would be ‘supportive’ or ‘hostile’. There would also be a plan in place for the type of images the club wanted taken of Greenwood during training sessions. An assessment was also made on ‘external figures’ and how they would likely react to the club’s announcement.

SOURCE: The Athletic

Arsenal open talks to sign Ansu Fati

Arsenal has reignited their interest in Barcelona star Ansu Fati as it appears likely that the attacker could leave the Catalan club in this transfer window. Fati has been struggling for relevance since Xavi Hernandez became the club’s manager and has been tipped to leave. Arsenal has had him on their radar for some time and the Gunners continue to chase his signature as they intensify efforts to add him to their squad. Spanish journalist Adrian Sanchez has now delivered an update on the attacker’s future and claimed on his YouTube channel that Arsenal has opened talks to sign him. He claims the Gunners have contacted superagent Jorge Mendes and want to know what it will require to add him to their squad in this transfer window.

SOURCE: Adrian Sanchez

Fiorentina yet to receive Amrabat bid

Fiorentina director Daniele Prade says that his club are yet to receive an offer for Manchester United and Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat. “The situation is clear,” Prade told club media. “He wants to join a top club and we want to satisfy him, but if we receive no offers, he will stay with us. We don’t have a player like him in the team.”

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

SportWeb (

)