Transfer: Man United on the verge of signing Ferreira; Chelsea still keen on signing Toney

Man United on the verge of signing Ferreira

Manchester United Women are on the verge of signing Barcelona forward Geyse Ferreira, according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo. The Red Devils suffered a huge blow earlier in the summer with Alessia Russo joining Arsenal on a free transfer following the expiry of her contract. The club are now close to landing Ferreira as her replacement. The Brazilian was spotted at Old Trafford earlier this week and she is now ‘one step away’ from a transfer.

SOURCE: Deportivo

Chelsea still keen on signing Toney

Chelsea are still interested in taking Brentford striker Ivan Toney to the club despite his current betting ban. The English forward is likely to be back in competitive action come the end of January and was a major target for the Blues prior to his charges. Brentford reportedly want over £60million for him but may be backed into a corner due to his contract situation.

SOURCE: Football London

Sheyi Ojo: Cardiff winger moves to Belgian club KV Kortrijk on loan Cardiff City winger Sheyi Ojo has joined Belgian club KV Kortrijk on a season-long loan. The former Liverpool player did not feature in Erol Bulut’s squad for either of Cardiff’s two Championship games so far. The 26-year-old was a late substitute in Cardiff’s Carabao Cup win over Colchester United.

SOURCE: BBC

