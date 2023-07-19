Transfer: Man United ‘in advanced talks for Hojlund’; Onana Completes Man United Medical

United ‘in advanced talks for Hojlund’

United are in deep-stage negotiations with Atalanta over a deal for Rasmus Hojlund, the Independent reports. Talks are currently over how much of the fee will be add-ons with a fee north of around £60m touted. The article claims that such an amount would see United stay within Financial Fair Play rules although, amid Andre Onana’s imminent £47m arrival, the club would need to raise extra funds to complete the purchase. Erik ten Hag has been given a transfer budget of £120m this summer.

Onana Completes Man United Medical

According to Fabrizio Romano, Onana has completed his Manchester United medical taste as he is closing in on a move to Old Trafford. The player is set to sign the contract after which an Official announcement is expected.

Liverpool urged to sign Phillips

Steve McManaman has urged Jurgen Klopp to try and prise Kalvin Phillips away from Manchester City if Liverpool lose the services of Fabinho in the coming weeks. Fabinho, 29, is the latest Premier League player to be courted by a Saudi Arabian team with Al-Ittihad ready to offer the Brazilian midfielder a lucrative financial package in order to join them in the Middle East.

ASport (

)