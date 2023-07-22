Transfer: Man United hold talks for £80m Kolo Muani; Chelsea interested in signing Mbappe

Man United hold talks for £80m Kolo Muani

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the French international striker Randal Kolo Muani. The 24-year-old had an impressive campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt and a report from Football Insider claims that Manchester United have now held talks with the striker’s representatives and the German club. Apparently, the German outfit are holding out for a fee of around £80 million. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to shell out that kind of money for the 24-year-old.

SOURCE: Football Insider

Chelsea show interest in Mbappe

With Kylian Mbappe set to leave Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Al Hilal have reportedly shown interest in signing the French star, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins. Chelsea are considering the feasibility to sign the player while Al Hilal are reportedly ready to offer €400m to the player and €200m as transfer fee to PSG.

SOURCE: Fabrice Hawkins

Stewart joins Preston from Liverpool

Preston North End have secured the signing of Liverpool striker Layton Stewart – who had drawn comparisons to Fernando Torres in the Reds academy. Stewart, who joined Liverpool at the age of seven, scored 11 goals in 17 Premier League 2 matches in the 2022-23 season. He made his first debut last November when he started for Jurgen Klopp’s side in a win against Derby in the third round of the EFL Cup at Anfield.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

