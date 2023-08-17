Transfer: Man United face Liverpool battle over Amrabat; Chelsea agree £28m deal to sell Lewis Hall

Man United face Liverpool battle over Amrabat

Liverpool may also now rival Manchester United for the signing of Sofyan Amrabat. Fiorentina’s highly-rated Moroccan midfielder has been reported as a key target for Erik ten Hag all summer, though it seems that an official bid for his services has yet to

materialise. That could now open the door for Liverpool, who Fabrizio Romano says have asked to be informed on the conditions of any deal. We wait and see if the Reds do plan to properly hijack any move by their fiercest rivals for Amrabat.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea agree £28m deal to sell Lewis Hall to Newcastle

Newcastle have agreed a £28m deal with Chelsea for Lewis Hall according to The Telegraph. The 18-year-old is now set to complete a move to the Magpies where he will bolster Eddie Howe’s ranks ahead of the long-awaited return of Champions League football. Chelsea will also see their FFP records bolstered as they will be registering 100 per cent profit as Hall was an academy player. The move is likely to conclude Newcastle’s summer business.

SOURCE: The Telegraph

Why La rejected Liverpool for Chelsea

Romeo La has followed Moises Caicedo in rejecting Liverpool in favour of a big-money move to Chelsea – but why did he make that decision? After seeing both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho depart for Saudi Arabia this summer, Liverpool are about to miss out on another midfielder in La. The Athletic report that La was left feeling like a back-up option when the Merseysiders tried their damnedest to sign Caicedo ahead of him, and he opted to join the Ecuadorian at Stamford Bridge instead.

SOURCE: The Athletic

