Transfer: Man United enter race to sign Xavi Simons; Chelsea agree £10m deal to sell Ampadu

Manchester United have reportedly emerged as serious contenders to sign Xavi Simons on loan this summer once he completes a move back to Paris Saint-Germain as per reports in France. PSG are all set to re-sign Simons from PSV triggering a buy-back clause but they are likely to send him out on loan this season. While RB Leipzig are currently favourites to sign the Netherlands international, Old Trafford could be a possible destination for the player.

Chelsea have accepted a deal worth up to £10million from Leeds for Ethan Ampadu, writes Nizaar Kinsella. The 22-year-old has been included in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for the pre-season tour of the USA, but will now stay behind to wrap up the move. As exclusively revealed earlier on Monday, the Wales international also had interest from clubs in the Premier League, Italy and Spain but Leeds’ bid was the only concrete interest and will now undergo a medical. Ampadu, who trained under new manager Pochettino last week, has just one year left on his contract and Chelsea were ready to cash in.

Brentford have sold Mads Bidstrup to RB Salzburg for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old made just 14 appearances for the Bees since joining in July 2020. The club’s statement says that he has left because Brentford cannot guarantee him first-team football.

