Transfer: Man United enter race to sign Klapija; Real Madrid wants to sign Chelsea star James

United ‘enter the race’ to sign Croatian striker Klapija

United have reportedly entered the race to sign Croatian striker Dino Klapija. The Daily Mail says both United and Chelsea are showing interest in the 16-year-old who plays for Kustosija. Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan and RB Leipzig are also being linked with a move.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

Real Madrid want Chelsea star James

Real Madrid are plotting a move for Chelsea captain Reece James in 2024. The England international right-back is admired by Bernabeu chiefs, who want to find a long-term successor to Dani Carvajal. James, 24, is understood to be happy at Chelsea, having just been given the armband by new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Man City target Matheus Nunes

Man City want Matheus Nunes of Wolves, as per The Athletic. The Portuguese midfielder was sent off in the final stages of Wolves’ 4-1 defeat to Brighton last Saturday. Nunes has previously been tracked by Liverpool in the past. Pep Guardiola also called him “one of the best players in the whole world” after Man City beat Sporting in the Champions League in 2022.

SOURCE: The Athletic

