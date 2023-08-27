SPORT

Transfer: Man United considering move for Sergio Reguilon, West Ham reopen talks with Maguire

Manchester United considering move for Sergio Reguilon

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Tottenham Hotspur full-back Sergio Reguilon. United are currently grappling with an injury crisis, especially in the left-back position. A report covered by The Peoples Person mentioned that Luke Shaw sustained a muscle injury that is expected to keep him out of action for a prolonged period. It was subsequently relayed that the injury could be worse than originally thought and there are genuine fears Shaw could be sidelined for months.

West Ham reopen talks with Maguire

West Ham have re-opened talks with Manchester United again for Harry Maguire, according to The Sun. But the issue over his proposed bonus payment from Man utd remains.

Amrabat update

The proposed sale of Henderson to Crystal Palace will see United receive a fee worth £20 million, including add-ons. With Fiorentina having set a Monday night deadline for a bid to be submitted for midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, the funds from the Henderson sale may prove decisive Meanwhile, the Moroccan has been left out of the squad to face Lecce today.

