Transfer: Man United confirm signing of Andre Onana; Arsenal enter race to sign Elye Wahi

Manchester United confirm signing of Andre Onana

Manchester United have completed the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana for £43million after agreeing personal terms with the player on Sunday. The Red Devils identified Onana as their priority target in the position following the expiration of David de Gea’s contract at the club. The Spaniard called time on his 12-year spell at United earlier this month after failing to agree a new deal – prompted by the reservations of manager Erik ten Hag over his suitability as the club prepare to challenge for major silverware. Onana, 27, has signed a five-year contract with an option to extend for another, which could keep the Cameroon international at the club until the summer of 2029.

Arsenal enter race to sign Elye Wahi

Arsenal are said to have expressed an interest in reported Chelsea target Elye Wahi. Wahi appeared to be on the brink of leaving Montpellier for Strasbourg, but the youngster is said to have delayed the transfer. Keen to see what else is out there, Wahi is reportedly waiting for another offer, and RMC Sport say Arsenal have put in an enquiry as they look to potentially replace Folarin Balogun in the long-term, with the 22-year-old being linked with an exit. Meanwhile, the report claims Chelsea are readying a £28million bid for the 20-year-old who scored 19 Ligue 1 goals last season.

West Ham step up Ward-Prowse interest

West Ham have stepped up their pursuit of signing Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse, according to the Guardian. The Hammers are ready to sign another midfielder following the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal, and Ward-Prowse is firmly on their agenda.

