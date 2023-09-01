Transfer: Man United closing in on deal for Amrabat, Al Ittihad ready to spend £200m to sign Salah

Man United closing in on deal for Amrabat

Manchester United have reportedly booked a private jet to fly Sofyan Amrabat from Florence to Manchester United. According to talkSPORT, talks with Fiorentina are advancing and the Red Devils are now closing in on an agreement to sign their top midfield target. United have until 11pm to complete all of the relevant paperwork to get the deal over the line, and the booking of a boutique jet suggests that confidence is growing at Old Trafford.

Al Ittihad ready to spend £200m to sign Salah

Sky Sports report that Al Ittihad are ready to spend £200million to sign Mohamed Salah. That would represent a world-record amount of money for the Liverpool forward. The Reds have already rejected £150m for the Egyptian forward and do not want to sell him today. The Saudi transfer window is open until September 7 and the Middle Eastern club are expected still to push to sign the player after 11pm tonight.

Amrabat keen on move to Manchester United

Manchester United are in still discussions with Fiorentina over Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. United have been trying to construct a deal the Serie A side accept and Amrabat is keen to make the move. However, so far, the two sides have not been able to reach agreement. Meanwhile, United are moving towards the completion of their loan of Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham. Despite a huge amount of speculation, it is expected both Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay will remain at Old Trafford beyond this evening’s deadline.

