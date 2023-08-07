Transfer: Man United close to sealing move for Amrabat; Barcelona to make loan attempt for Silva

Man United close to sealing move for Amrabat

Manchester United are on the brink of sealing a move for Sofyan Amrabat. Reports in Italy state an agreement is already in place with the Red Devils and Fiorentina are just awaiting the official offer. A deal of £21million would see the midfielder trade Serie A for the Premier League. Meanwhile, in order to fund the move, boss Erik ten Hag will look to sell squad players this summer, with West Ham United lining up a double swoop for Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay. A deal of around £60million would see the Hammers land the duo, reports state.

SOURCE: Wales Online

Barcelona to make loan attempt for Bernardo Silva

FC Barcelona are reportedly in talks with Manchester City to try and sign their Portuguese superstar Bernardo Silva on loan as the Blaugrana cannot afford to make a permanent deal due to their financial constraints as per ARA Esports. The Primera Division winners are, however, ready to include an option to buy in 2024.

SOURCE: ARA Esports

Forest eye Murillo

Nottingham Forest are set to make a move for Corinthians defender Murillo. Forest are eager for reinforcements in defence but have failed in their attempts to sign Roger Ibanez from Roma. They have now reportedly turned their focus to the Brazilian, who is worth around £11m.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

