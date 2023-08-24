Transfer: Man United close to agreeing deal for Evans; Arsenal ‘pushing’ to sign Ansu Fati

Man Utd ‘close’ to Evans deal

Manchester United are close to agreeing terms on a one-year deal with veteran centre-back Jonny Evans. That’s according to The Telegraph, who claim Evans is edging closer to a remarkable return to Old Trafford. The Northern Ireland international started his career at United before leaving the club permanently back in 2015. Evans is a free agent after leaving Leicester and is now poised to return to his boyhood club.

SOURCE: The Telegraph

Arsenal ‘pushing’ to sign Barcelona star Ansu Fati

Arsenal are reportedly ‘pushing’ to sign Barcelona star Ansu Fati in this transfer window, as per Football Transfers. After narrowly missing out on winning the Premier League title last term, the Gunners have decided to spend big this summer to strengthen their squad in order to challenge on all fronts. They have already managed to reinforce multiple positions by spending more than £200m. However, it has been suggested that Mikel Arteta doesn’t want to stop the spending spree just yet as he is keen on adding more firepower.

SOURCE: Football Transfers

Aymeric Laporte leaves Manchester City for Al Nassr in £23.6m move

Spain defender Aymeric Laporte has left Manchester City to join Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr in a deal worth 27.5m euros (£23.6m). The 29-year-old joined City from Athletic Bilbao in January 2018 for a then club record £57m. He helped City win 12 major honours but made just 24 appearances as the Blues won the Treble last season.

SOURCE: BBC

RSport (

)