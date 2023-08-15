Transfer: Man United agree personal terms with Pavard; Olise set to join Chelsea from Palace

Man United agree personal terms with Pavard

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard. German outlet Bild are reporting that the France international wants to make the move to Old Trafford. Pavard is lined up as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire. But despite an agreement between United and Pavard, a fee is yet to be finalised with Bayern. It is claimed there is currently a £20m difference in valuation of the player.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Olise set to join Chelsea in £35m move from Palace

Chelsea are said to have activated the £35 million ($44.5m) release clause in Michael Olise’s current Crystal Palace contract. According to reports the Evening Standard just yesterday, a fee of £45m ($57m) had been mentioned as the proposed fee, but Chelsea have now, according to The Athletic, triggered Palace’s £35m ($44.5m) release clause.

SOURCE: The Athletic

Palace move

Crystal Palace have allowed Irish youngster Jake O’Brien to join Lyon for a fee of about £3m. And his hometown club, Cork City, are set to receive a six-figure windfall on account of a sell-on fee. American billionaire John Textor has stakes in both Palace and Lyon.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

