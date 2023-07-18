Transfer: Man United agree personal terms with Hojlund; Man Utd agree deal to sell Alex Telles

Man Utd’s Hojlund agreement

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Rasmus Hojlund the Atalanta striker who Erik ten Hag has made his top target. The Dutchman wants the Dane, 20, to lead United’s attack this season and talks have been held between the two clubs. Per The Athletic, Red Devils now have a preliminary agreement in place over personal terms Hojlund would accept to move to Old Trafford. However, there’s a chance United may still not sign the striker…

Alex Telles heading to Al Nassr

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sell Alex Telles to Al Nassr. Fabrizio Romano says an agreement is in place between the two clubs, though the fee remains unknown. The left-back joined from Porto in 2020 for around £15m but was shipped out on loan to Sevilla last season.

Colwill staying at Chelsea

It’s not all good news for the Reds though…with their proposed move for Levi Colwill surely dead in the water after Chelsea saw Wesley Fofana ruled out for a significant time period with an ACL injury. Colwill has been linked with a move to Anfield as boss Jurgen Klopp bids to improve his options in central defence. But with Badiashile and now Fofana suffering injuries, he appears to have rocketed up the pecking order. Chelsea have no intention of selling the defender and hope to tie him to a new contract.

ASport (

)