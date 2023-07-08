Transfer: Man United agree personal terms with Hojlund; Arsenal hold talks to sign Romeo Lavia

United ‘agree personal terms’ with Hojlund

According to a report by Football Insider , Atalanta ace Rasmus Hojlund has ‘agreed personal terms’ with United. United are understood to have made the 20-year-old their primary target to strengthen their attacking options this summer and football director John Murtough is currently in talks with Atalanta to try and get a deal done. Though the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement over a fee, it is claimed that a ‘verbal agreement’ between United and Hojlund over personal terms is in place.

Arsenal hold La talks

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal have held talks with Romeo La, Sky Germany report. All three Premier League clubs are interested in prising the former Man City starlet from relegated Southampton. The 19-year-old is valued at £50m, pricing Barcelona out of a move.

Arsenal reignite Fresneda interest

Arsenal are once again being linked with a swoop for Real Vallodolid defender Ivan Fresneda. The Gunners were interested in a move for the young Spaniard in January but failed to agree a deal. According to Mundo Deportivo, Arteta wants to add more strength in depth at right back and as a result has reignited their interest in Fresneda.

SportWeb (

)