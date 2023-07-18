Transfer: Man United agree on €55m fee for Onana; Man Utd made approach over deal for Willian

United agree on €55m fee for Onana

Manchester United have agreed a deal worth up to (€55m) £47.2m for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. The breakthrough follows days of talks between the clubs, with the deal including an initial fee of €51m (£43.8m), plus €4m (£3.4m) in potential add-ons, depending on individual and club performance.

Man Utd and Chelsea both made surprise Willian approach

Chelsea and Manchester United both inquired about signing Willian before the Brazilian penned a new Fulham deal, according to ESPN Brasil. However, negotiations with both clubs did not progress significantly, as they considered him a secondary target.

Etienne Camara: Udinese sign Huddersfield Town midfielder

Italian Serie A side Udinese have signed midfielder Etienne Camara from Championship club Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee. While the Bianconeri unveiled the 20-year-old on Friday, Huddersfield have now confirmed the transfer is complete. The France Under-20 international has signed a four-year deal with the Udine club, who finished 12th last season.

