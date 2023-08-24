Transfer: Man United agree £29m deal to sign Sofyan Amrabat; Arsenal in talks to sell Pepe

Man Utd agree £29million deal to sign Amrabat

Liverpool and Manchester United are heavily linked with Sofyan Amrabat, who has until Friday to get himself a move away from Fiorentina. As per a story recently covered by 90min, Man Utd have agreed personal terms of a contract to lure the Moroccan international this summer. Further blow to Liverpool is that the Red Devils have also provisionally agreed a fee worth £29million with Fiorentina to secure the signing.

SOURCE: 90min

Arsenal in talks to sell Pepe

Arsenal are reportedly making progress with regards to selling Nicolas Pepe. The Gunners winger is currently surplus to Mikel Arteta’s requirements and looks to have no future at the Emirates Stadium. Pepe was Arsenal’s record signing up until this summer, the Gunners paying Lille around £72million for him in 2019. RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins has taken to Twitter to say a Saudi Arabian club has been in talks with Arsenal over Pepe these “past hours”. It’s “the hottest lead” for Pepe, who has one year left on his Gunners contract and has apparently rejected Besiktas.

SOURCE: RMC Sport

Spurs prepare first Johnson bid

Tottenham are preparing a first bid for Brennan Johnson. According to the Daily Mail, the Nottingham Forest striker has been made Spurs’ no1 target to replace Harry Kane. Forest value Johnson at around £50million and earlier this summer rejected a £35m from Brentford.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

