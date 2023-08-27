Transfer: Man U look at Reguilon following Shaw injury, Pochettino targets one more attacking player

Man U look at Reguilon following Shaw injury

Manchester United are in the market for a left-back following Luke Shaw’s injury. Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon is one option they have looked at.

Fulham also see Reguilon as an option before the deadline, however, they also have other targets and are currently trying to sign Timothy Castagne from Leicester.

Reguilon, who can leave Spurs this month, has also been a target for Real Sociedad – but they are now close to signing Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney. United boss Erik ten Hag confirmed on Friday that they would look in the market “for the right player” following Shaw’s injury.

Diogo Dalot started at left-back against Nottingham Forest today with Alvaro Fernandez on the bench. Tyrell Malacia is also out injured and Fernandez is a loan target for Granada and other clubs for a loan deal.

Pochettino targets one more attacking player

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is still after an attacking player.

“We need to provide the team a good balance on different areas,” he said.

“I think still we need one offensive player more. We’ll see if it’s possible to achieve. If not, we’re not going bring a player and stop a (current) player if it’s not the right profile, to only say ‘yes we have another offensive player.”‘

Small joins St Mirren on loan

St Mirren have signed Thierry Small on season long loan from Southampton. Small returns to the Buddies from English Championship side Southampton having already had a loan spell at Saints from January until the end of last season.

Thierry made 15 appearances during his time at Saints last season and rejoins Stephen Robinson’s squad on a season-long loan.

Cooper on Johnson future at Forest

Brennan Johnson has been linked with a big-money move away from Nottingham Forest this summer and impressed again in his side’s 3-2 defeat at Manchester United. Asked about the player’s future, Steve Cooper acknowledged that the speculation was natural.

“Brennan, for me, is a top young player,” Cooper said in the press conference after the game. “He had some great moments in the first half and showed his quality on a big stage. It is natural that there is speculation. My focus is just on the day to day.”

chelseaupdatez (

)