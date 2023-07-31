Transfer: Man U close to agreeing £26m deal for Amrabat; Arsenal considering move for Kvaratskhelia

Man Utd close to agreeing £26m deal for Amrabat

United are said to be closing in on a deal to sign Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat. Amrabat is said to be the natural replacement for Scott McTominay, who is likely to leave the club this summer, and the Daily Mirror say a £26million deal is close to being agreed. Amrabat’s stock has been high since his performances for Morocco at the World Cup last winter, and he could form part of a double pivot for Ten Hag this season, while he would otherwise be a back-up for Casemiro.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Arsenal contemplating a potential move for Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Football Transfers reports that Arsenal is contemplating a move for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer, with a potential boost coming from their sporting director’s existing relationship. The reigning Serie A champions hired Mauro Meluso earlier this summer and he has a good relationship with Arsenal, after Meluso recommended Jakob Kiwior to the club. This favorable connection could pave the way for a possible acquisition of the Georgian attacker. However, Football Transfers notes that securing Kvaratskhelia’s services won’t be easy. Napoli is determined to retain their forward, and parting with their star player would require a potentially record-breaking bid from Arsenal.

SOURCE: Football Transfers

Ward-Prowse offer

West Ham are still waiting to make a move having banked north of £100m for selling Declan Rice to Arsenal. And they are now set to submit an improved offer for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse having seen an initial £20m bid turned down. David Moyes’ team look light on options and have seen separate bids for Juventus’ Denis Zakaria and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher knocked bacl.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

ASport (

)