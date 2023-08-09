Transfer: Man City submit £70m bid for Paqueta; Arsenal on the verge of signing David Raya

Man City submit £70m bid for Paqueta

Manchester City have reportedly made an opening offer to West Ham for Lucas Paqueta. Reports in England did claim that he was unhappy at the club, although he publically rejected this on Twitter. However, according to Portuguese outlet Ge Globo, Pep Guardiola’s side have made an offer worth £70million. West Ham does not want to lose their star midfielder after having already sold Declan Rice, Gianluca Scamacca and Nikola Vlasic.

SOURCE: Ge Globo

Arsenal on the verge of signing David Raya

Arsenal are on the verge of securing the signature of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, according to CBS Sports. Raya is believed to have been brought in to challenge current number one Aaron Ramsdale for the first-choice spot at the Emirates, having played a starring role for the Bees both in the Championship and the top-flight. The report states: ‘It is all change in the goalkeeping department at the Emirates Stadium with sources close to negotiations saying Arsenal are very close to securing the services of Spain international David Raya from Brentford.’

SOURCE: CBS Sports

Cottagers closing in on Callum

Fulham are edging closer to signing Callum Hudson-Odoi from near-neighbours Chelsea. The three-time England international has told the Blues that he wants to move down the Fulham Road to Craven Cottage, and has reportedly already agreed personal terms with Marco SIlva’s outfit. There was initially a gap of around £4m between Fulham’s offer and Chelsea’s valuation, but reports suggest a deal will soon be struck. Hudson-Odoi would become the Cottagers’ third summer signing after Raul Jimenez and Calvin Bassey.

SOURCE: The Sun

