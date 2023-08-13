Transfer: Maguire’s move to Westham could collapse; Cancelo closing in on move to join Barca

Maguire’s move to Westham could collapse

Harry Maguire’s transfer to West Ham is reportedly at risk of falling apart… According to The Sun, Maguire’s move is stalling over personal terms. West Ham have agreed a £30m deal for the England defender. But he needs to take a hit on his huge United wages, which seems to be a stumbling block. The report claims West Ham have switched their attention to Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou.

SOURCE: The Sun

Cancelo close to Barcelona move

Joao Cancelo is set to leave Man City once more as he closes in on a switch to Barcelona. According to AS, the Portuguese defender is set to join the Spanish side. It is suggested that he will arrive initially on loan with an option to make the deal permanent. Cancelo was not in the squad as they beat Burnley 3-0 yesterday.

SOURCE: AS

De Jong sheds light on Man Utd chase

Frenkie de Jong never wanted to leave Barcelona for Man Utd, despite strong interest last summer. That’s according to the midfielder himself, who shed light on the saga in comments to El Periodico. “The situation is what it is. Economically, Barça is not at its best moment. And they could get a lot of money for me,” he said. “Maybe the club thought it was good to sell me and have that money. But I didn’t want to leave. It was always clear to me. I did not want to. That’s why I was very calm. I had decided.”

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

