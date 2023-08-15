Transfer: Maguire’s move to Westham breaks down, Casedei joins Leicester City

Maguire’s move to Westham breaks down

Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham has reportedly fallen through. The Hammers had agreed a fee of £30m to sign the England defender. However, the Guardian claim the east London club have grown tired of waiting for Maguire to finalise his exit from the Red Devils. Personal terms had been agreed but there was a delay over a payout he was set to be given by United.

Casedei joins Leicester City

Leicester City have signed Italy Under-20 international Cesare Casedei on loan for the rest of the season from Premier League club Chelsea. The 20-year-old midfielder joined the Blues from Inter Milan in August 2022 and has not yet broken into the first team at Stamford Bridge. Casedei spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship with Reading, scoring once in 15 games.

Newcastle eye Tierney or Cucurella

Newcastle are hoping to sign a new left-back this summer and the Telegraph are reporting that Kieran Tierney and Marc Cucurella are on their radar. The report states that only one of the two will be signed, with Newcastle plotting loan moves with either an option or obligation to buy. However, it adds that Newcastle’s newfound status as a top four rival could prove a ‘big stumbling block’.

