Transfer: Maguire set to stay at Man United; Chelsea agree £58m deal to sign Romeo Lavia

Maguire set to stay at Man United as West Ham consider alternatives

West Ham’s proposed move for Harry Maguire has collapsed, with the defender now looking set to stay at Manchester United, writes Malik Ouzia. The Hammers had agreed a £30million fee with United for the England international last week but the deal had stalled, with Maguire yet to agree a reach an agreement with his current club over a pay-off. The centre-back would have had to take a significant wage cut to join the Irons, having seen his salary increase as a result of United’s qualification for the Champions League, and was therefore hoping to negotiate a lucrative departure from Old Trafford.

SOURCE: Malik Ouzia

Chelsea agree La fee

Chelsea have agreed a fee of £53m plus £5m in add-ons for Southampton midfielder Romeo La. The midfielder, who only joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer, was also a target for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side had a bid accepted for the Belgian youngster but could be about to lose out to Chelsea for yet another target.

SOURCE: Goal.com

Mandela Egbo: Colchester United sign Charlton Athletic full-back

Colchester United have agreed a two-year contract with Charlton defender Mandela Egbo, who has joined for an undisclosed fee. The U’s have completed the signing in time for the right-back to be included in the squad for Tuesday’s League Two home game against AFC Wimbledon. Egbo came through the academy at Premier League club Crystal Palace before moving to Germany in early 2018.

SOURCE: BBC

