Transfer: Maguire expected to stay at Man United; Chelsea agree £5m loan deal for Lukaku

Maguire expected to stay

Manchester United expect Harry Maguire to stay beyond Friday’s deadline. West Ham have again been linked with a late move for the England defender. However, Sky Sports says the issue surrounding a possible pay-off still remains. Therefore it is increasingly likely that Maguire won’t be going anywhere.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

Chelsea agree £5m loan deal with Roma for Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku will reunite with Jose Mourinho at Roma after Chelsea accepted a £5 million ($6m) loan offer from the Italian side. Roma have agreed to pay £5m to loan Lukaku for the season, according to The Telegraph. The Belgian striker has accepted a wage cut so that Chelsea will not have to cover any part of the £6m ($8m) salary he will earn in Rome.

SOURCE: The Telegraph

Jamie Andrews: Grimsby Town sign West Brom midfielder on season-long loan

Grimsby have signed West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jamie Andrews on loan until the end of the season. Andrews, who will turn 21 next month, made his Baggies first-team debut in an FA Cup tie against Chesterfield in January. He also spent two months on loan to National League side Yeovil last season, making eight appearances.

SOURCE: BBC

