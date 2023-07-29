Transfer: Maguire completes move to join Carlisle United; Chelsea reject loan bid for Lukaku

Maguire completes move to join Carlisle United

Carlisle United have signed former Preston North End forward Maguire on a one-year deal. The 29-year-old – who won the last of his 11 caps for the Republic of Ireland in 2020 – is Paul Simpson’s eighth new arrival this summer. A run of 54 goals in 74 games for Cork earned him a move to Deepdale in 2017.

SOURCE: BBC

Chelsea reject Juventus’ loan bid for Romelu Lukaku, seeks permanent move

Italian outlet Tuttusport reveals that Chelsea has turned down Juventus’ loan proposal for Romelu Lukaku, as the Blues intend to offload the Belgian forward permanently this summer. The 30-year-old has fallen out of favor at Stamford Bridge and has attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and Italy, with Juventus emerging as the front-runners. So much so, that Tuttosport have reported that Juventus are in negotiations over a loan move, with an obligation to buy, but Chelsea have rejected the offer. The London club are determined to sell Lukaku during this transfer window and are reportedly seeking a fee of approximately £40m to part ways with the player.

SOURCE: Tuttosport

Henderson sought exit advice

Jordan Henderson had two private phone calls with Liverpool owner John Henry before his lucrative move to Saudi Arabia was made official. The former Reds captain completed a switch to Al-Ettifaq earlier this week. He has penned a three-year deal in the Gulf State and is set to earn around £700k per week. Henderson’s move brings to an end a hugely successful 12-year spell on Merseyside.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

