Transfer: Maguire agrees personal terms with Westham; Arsenal to announce deal for David Raya

Maguire agrees personal terms with Westham

Harry Maguire has moved a step closer to sealing his £30m transfer to West Ham after agreeing personal terms in principle with the Hammers. It was believed that there was an issue holding up the deal for Maguire to head to the London Stadium regarding his salary, with the centre-back required to take a pay cut. But Sky Sports have reported the issue has been resolved and Maguire’s move is now expected to gather pace over the coming days. United are in talks with Bayern Munich to sign France international Benjamin Pavard as a replacement.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Arsenal to announce David Raya deal

We are expecting Arsenal to officially announce the signing of David Raya at any time now. The Spanish goalkeeper was present at the Emirates Stadium again yesterday as goals from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka secured an opening-day Premier League win over Nottingham Forest. Arsenal have agreed to pay £3m to Brentford to take Raya on an initial season-long loan, with the option to then buy for a further £27m fee next summer. The Gunners had wanted to get the 27-year-old registered in time to face Forest, but instead he’ll be eyeing potential involvement in the London derby against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park next Monday night.

SOURCE: Evening Standard

Tottenham target Kane replacement

Tottenham will immediately begin spending their Harry Kane money by moving for talented Gent starlet Gift Orban. It is claimed that talks are ‘ongoing’ between Spurs and the Belgian side over a £23million transfer. According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, a written offer could be made next week in order to get Spurs closer to Gent’s valuation. A fee for the diminutive attacker could apparently rise above £30m including add-ons.

SOURCE: Sacha Tavolieri

