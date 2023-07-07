Transfer: Madrid and Mbappe Reach Huge Contract Agreement, Brighton demands huge fee for Caicedo

Madrid and Mbappe Reach Huge Contract Agreement

According to exclusive reports from Cadena SER, Kylian Mbappe has reached an agreement to sign a mind-blowing five-year contract with Real Madrid worth €50 million per year. This move could see the French striker leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer if he doesn’t sign a contract extension by the end of the month. Real Madrid is eagerly awaiting Mbappe’s arrival in the Spanish capital.

Brighton demands huge fee for Caicedo

Chelsea’s pursuit of Moises Caicedo has hit a stumbling block as Brighton is demanding a staggering £100 million for the midfielder. Recent reports from The Guardian suggest that negotiations between the two clubs have been intense, with Chelsea hoping to secure the signing for around £80 million. However, Brighton believes that the benchmark price has been set by Declan Rice’s impending £105 million transfer from West Ham to Arsenal.

Chelsea’s Colwill not available for transfer this summer

Despite interest from Liverpool and Brighton, 20-year-old defender Levi Colwill is not leaving Chelsea this summer. The PA news agency has confirmed that the club has no intention of entertaining offers for Colwill, who showcased his skills while representing the England Under-21s in their 3-0 victory against Israel this week and securing a spot in the European Championship final. Colwill’s contract with Chelsea extends until the summer of 2024, with the possibility of an additional year depending on specific criteria.

Perisic eyeing return to Croatia with Hajduk Split

Ivan Perisic, the Tottenham Hotspur defender, is reportedly close to making a move back to Croatia by joining Hajduk Split, according to sources from Di Marzio. However, before finalizing the deal, the 34-year-old will need to terminate his contract with Spurs.

Man Utd Women secure permanent signing of Gemma Evans

Gemma Evans, former Bristol City and Reading defender, has officially joined Man Utd Women on a permanent transfer. Evans expressed her excitement about signing with the club, praising its ambition and the successful performance of the team in the previous season. She is eager to contribute to the club’s progression and build upon the strong foundations laid before her arrival.

AC Milan Holds Extensive Talks with Chelsea for Pulisic Transfer Possibility

AC Milan is currently engaged in advanced negotiations with Chelsea regarding the potential acquisition of forward Christian Pulisic. While Milan’s recent offer falls slightly below Chelsea’s desired price, there is a sense of guarded optimism that an agreement can still be reached. It’s worth noting that Lyon has also expressed interest, making a €25 million bid. However, the prevailing belief is that Pulisic is more inclined towards a move to Milan.

Newcastle United Emerges as the Frontrunner in the Contest for Leicester’s Barnes

According to sources at The Guardian, Newcastle United has taken the lead in the race to secure the services of Leicester midfielder Harvey Barnes. The 25-year-old has attracted interest from several clubs, including Aston Villa, Tottenham, and West Ham. Barnes impressed spectators with his exceptional performance last season, netting an impressive 13 goals and contributing three assists in 40 appearances across various competitions.

Leicester, having already bid farewell to James Maddison after his move to Tottenham, and losing Youri Tielemans to Aston Villa on a free transfer following relegation from the Premier League, now faces the potential departure of Barnes as well.

