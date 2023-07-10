Transfer: Lukaku Open to Pay Cut for a Move to Inter Milan, Cherki Expresses Desire to Join Chelsea

Lukaku Open to Pay Cut for a Move to Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly willing to accept a pay cut in order to secure a permanent move to Inter Milan from Chelsea. Lukaku’s desire to stay in Italy is such that he is prepared to take a hit of approximately £1m per year. Last season, Lukaku was on loan at Inter.

Inter is looking to put together an offer worth £35m. It is believed that they require funds from potential sales to finance the move, and negotiations with Manchester United regarding the transfer of goalkeeper Andre Onana are ongoing.

Despite ongoing talks to find an agreement, Chelsea has not received a satisfactory solution from Inter. Lukaku has received interest from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, and Juventus has also engaged in discussions with Chelsea regarding a potential deal.

If Lukaku remains a Chelsea player, Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his intention to meet with him for talks in London.

Cherki Expresses Desire to Join Chelsea

Reports suggest that Rayan Cherki, Lyon’s attacking midfielder, has expressed his desire to join Chelsea under the management of Mauricio Pochettino. TEAMtalk has stated that Chelsea is interested in signing Cherki during the upcoming summer transfer window. It has been reported that discussions have already taken place to bring the playmaker to Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old, capable of playing as an attacking midfielder or a winger, reportedly wants to reunite with his former Lyon teammate Malo Gusto at Chelsea, the former Premier League and UEFA Champions League winners.

Cherki had an impressive season, making 21 starts and appearing as a substitute 13 times in Ligue 1 for Lyon. During these matches, he scored four goals and provided six assists.

Lazio President Reluctant to Sell Milinkovic-Savic

Claudio Lotito, the president of Lazio, has stated that he is unwilling to sell midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer. However, Lotito also made it clear that he would not stand in the player’s way if he desires to leave. Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years and has one year remaining on his Lazio contract.

Lotito told Gazetta dello Sport, “I don’t want to sell him. On the contrary, I’m attempting to extend his contract. But a contract must be agreed upon by all parties. Lazio certainly doesn’t need to sell in order to buy. If we do happen to lose a player, it won’t be due to financial constraints. Technical choices, personal decisions, and relationships matter. If a player wishes to depart, I won’t obstruct their path.”

