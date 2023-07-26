Transfer: Lukaku no closer to resolving Chelsea future, Man Utd send first verbal offer for Hojlund

Lukaku no closer to resolving Chelsea future

Romelu Lukaku is no closer to resolving his Chelsea future. The striker is continuing to train at Cobham while the majority of the squad are in the US, according to Sky Sports.

Juventus are ready to do a deal for €40m (£34.3m) but would likely need to sell one of Dusan Vlahovic, Moise Kean or Federico Chiesa to fund the move. All three are part of Juve’s squad on their pre-season tour of the US.

Al Hilal have an offer on the table that Chelsea would accept but it is thought Lukaku wants to remain in European football.

Man Utd send first verbal offer for Hojlund

Manchester United have sent their first verbal proposal for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The offer from Man Utd is reportedly worth €50m plus €10m in bonuses.

Atalanta are holding out for at least €70m fee, reports Romano.

Lopetegui: Wolves transfer struggles a big disappointment

Boss Julen Lopetegui has revealed his frustration at Wolves’ transfer woes and admitted the club are struggling to sign players. The head coach feels the problems spell “bad news” for him as he tries to rebuild after Premier League survival last season.

Wolves have signed just Matt Doherty on a free transfer, with the defender returning to Molineux three years after leaving for Tottenham. They are interested in Bristol City’s Alex Scott and West Ham’s Aaron Cresswell but have sold Ruben Neves, Conor Coady, Nathan Collins and Raul Jimenez to raise around £84million.

Lopetegui needed assurances at the end of last season that Wolves, who need to comply with financial fair play rules, could invest and compete after he guided them to Premier League safety but remains unhappy.

“I came here with a project and idea that, if we were able to save the team, we would be able to improve,” he told Guillem Balague’s Pure Football podcast.

“It was bad news for me. I tried in the summer. This was plan A. We went to a plan B, trying to think about cost-effective players, but it’s true at the moment we can’t develop this plan, too.

“We lost a lot of players and we think the club want to sell more players. In this situation, we need players to balance the squad and be competitive in the Premier League. I know the sporting director, Matt Hobbs, and the recruitment, all this team, have worked very hard to have a plan A and plan B, but unfortunately we can’t develop this plan.

“It’s a pity because you are thinking at any moment key players can come and, in the end, they don’t for different reasons. We were excited by this new plan, but now we don’t have this plan because we don’t have any new players. We had a lot of players out and now we have only incorporated one new free player (Doherty). It is not just for me, but for the sporting director, a big disappointment.”

